[SBS Star] Former RAINBOW Ji Sook Tells How K-pop Stars Secretly Go on a Date

A member of a disbanded girl group RAINBOW's member Ji Sook revealed how K-pop stars go out on a date without their agencies knowing about it.On September 4 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Ji Sook was invited to join the talk.During the talk, the host Kim Shin-young asked, "How do K-pop stars date without getting caught by their agencies? I must learn the ways."Ji Sook answered, "When dating in secret, you should go out of your dorm telling the manager that you are just going to grab something from a supermarket. You really have to think that you are going to a supermarket to make your manager completely believe you."She went on, "One other way of doing it is to take something with you, such as a jump rope. For instance, I would visibly put a jump rope in my back pocket and told the manager that I was going out to exercise. I even once saw one of our members leaving with a hula hope on her shoulder."After a short laugh, she added, "If you feel like you have not fooled your manager properly and you are about to get caught, then just come back to the dorm while jumping over a rope."Debuted in 2009 as RAINBOW, Ji Sook has been busy promoting individually since the group's disbandment in November 2016.On May 20, Ji Sook released her solo single album 'Umbrella'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jisook718' 'mbcradio12' Instagram)(SBS Star)