SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former RAINBOW Ji Sook Tells How K-pop Stars Secretly Go on a Date
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Former RAINBOW Ji Sook Tells How K-pop Stars Secretly Go on a Date

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.05 11:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former RAINBOW Ji Sook Tells How K-pop Stars Secretly Go on a Date
A member of a disbanded girl group RAINBOW's member Ji Sook revealed how K-pop stars go out on a date without their agencies knowing about it.

On September 4 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Ji Sook was invited to join the talk.

During the talk, the host Kim Shin-young asked, "How do K-pop stars date without getting caught by their agencies? I must learn the ways."
Kim Shin-young's Music PartyJi Sook answered, "When dating in secret, you should go out of your dorm telling the manager that you are just going to grab something from a supermarket. You really have to think that you are going to a supermarket to make your manager completely believe you."

She went on, "One other way of doing it is to take something with you, such as a jump rope. For instance, I would visibly put a jump rope in my back pocket and told the manager that I was going out to exercise. I even once saw one of our members leaving with a hula hope on her shoulder."
Ji SookAfter a short laugh, she added, "If you feel like you have not fooled your manager properly and you are about to get caught, then just come back to the dorm while jumping over a rope."Ji SookDebuted in 2009 as RAINBOW, Ji Sook has been busy promoting individually since the group's disbandment in November 2016.

On May 20, Ji Sook released her solo single album 'Umbrella'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jisook718' 'mbcradio12' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호