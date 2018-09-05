SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DREAM Shows Off Youthful Energy with 'We Go Up'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DREAM Shows Off Youthful Energy with 'We Go Up'

K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT DREAM has unveiled songs from a new mini album 'We Go Up'.

On September 2 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NCT DREAM had a comeback stage with two different tracks '1, 2, 3' and 'We Go Up' .

Although the tracks were initially scheduled to be unveiled on September 3, NCT DREAM went out of its way to reveal two tracks one day before the scheduled date.NCT DREAMThe first track that NCT DREAM performed was a sweet-sounding track '1, 2, 3'.

'1, 2, 3' is a funky R&B track that interestingly talks about a beautiful girl and photos in the lyrics.

NCT DREAM members say, "Let me capture your gorgeous face.", "Like a photo, you stop our time, then you suddenly start coming closer to me from the photo.", "Don't move, I want to take a photo of this moment of us together.", and so on.

On this day, the members' sweet vocals and raps captured fans' hearts.
 

After '1, 2, 3', NCT DREAM unveiled its title track 'We Go Up'.

'We Go Up' is a track that is full of retro and hip-hop sounds that highlight the unit's youthful energy.

With school uniform-like outfits, NCT DREAM added more youthful vibes to its performance.

The song's fun rhythm got the audience at 'Inkigayo' dancing and bouncing as well.
 

Check out NCT DREAM's eye-catching comeback stage above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)     
