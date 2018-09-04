SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jay Park Becomes the First Korean to Perform at 'Made in America Festival'
[SBS Star] Jay Park Becomes the First Korean to Perform at 'Made in America Festival'

작성 2018.09.04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jay Park Becomes the First Korean to Perform at Made in America Festival
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park joined to perform at Made in America Festival for the first time as a Korean performer.

On September 2 (local time), an annual music festival 'Made in America Festival' was held in Philadelphia.

Made in America Festival was founded by American rapper Jay-Z in 2012, and is known to be one of the largest music festivals in America with line-ups made of top performers every year.Made in America FestivalAlongside Jay Park, this year's line-up included worldwide popular performers such as Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Diplo, Post Malone, Meek Mill, and many more.

It is rare for Asian performers to be invited to perform at Made in America Festival, and Jay Park proudly became the first-ever Korean to perform at the festival.
 

On this day, Jay Park confidently showed off his musical talent and dominated the stage with his hit tracks in front of a large audience.

After the performance, he commented, "I would like to thank all locals for enthusiastically supporting me during my performance. Due to you guys, I was able to have an awesome time."
 

Back in July 2017, Jay Park has shown his competence in the industry by becoming the first Asian-American to sign with Roc Nation, an Entertainment company founded by Jay-Z managing performers including Rihanna, DJ Khaled and J.Cole.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram, 'MIAFestival' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
