SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NCT DREAM JISUNG Cries As the Group Tops Music Chart for the First Time
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] NCT DREAM JISUNG Cries As the Group Tops Music Chart for the First Time

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.04 16:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NCT DREAM JISUNG Cries As the Group Tops Music Chart for the First Time
K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT DREAM's member JISUNG was spotted crying after the unit's new song ranked No. 1 on a major music streaming website.

At 6PM KST on September 3, NCT DREAM released a new mini album 'We Go Up' with the title track of the same name. 

Soon after its release, the title track 'We Go Up' charted No. 1 on Bugs, one of the largest music streaming websites in Korea, which surprised fans and surely NCT DREAM members as well. NCT DREAMThe reason behind this was because NCT DREAM has never topped a real-time streaming music chart since its debut in 2016.

In fact, the youngest member JISUNG turned all tearful once he found out that 'We Go Up' had reached No. 1 on Bugs' music chart.NCT DREAMFinding JISUNG adorable, one of the members took pictures of him shedding tears in the corner, and wrote, "JISUNG cried after checking the music chart. Our cute maknae (the youngest member) is such a pure-hearted boy."NCT DREAMNCT DREAMDebuted in August 2016, NCT DREAM consists of seven members―MARK, RENJUN, JENO, HAECHAN, JAEMIN, CHENLE, and JISUNG at the moment.

However, the oldest member MARK is expected to graduate soon, since the unit has the concept of having a team composed of members in their teenage years.

NCT DREAM's latest title track 'We Go Up' is a fun track that blends retro vibes with hip-hop sounds that highlight the unit's unique passion and youthful energy.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'NCTsmtown_DREAM' Twitter, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호