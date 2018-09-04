[SBS Star] NCT DREAM JISUNG Cries As the Group Tops Music Chart for the First Time

K-pop boy group NCT's sub-unit NCT DREAM's member JISUNG was spotted crying after the unit's new song ranked No. 1 on a major music streaming website.At 6PM KST on September 3, NCT DREAM released a new mini album 'We Go Up' with the title track of the same name.Soon after its release, the title track 'We Go Up' charted No. 1 on Bugs, one of the largest music streaming websites in Korea, which surprised fans and surely NCT DREAM members as well.The reason behind this was because NCT DREAM has never topped a real-time streaming music chart since its debut in 2016.In fact, the youngest member JISUNG turned all tearful once he found out that 'We Go Up' had reached No. 1 on Bugs' music chart.Finding JISUNG adorable, one of the members took pictures of him shedding tears in the corner, and wrote, "JISUNG cried after checking the music chart. Our cute maknae (the youngest member) is such a pure-hearted boy."Debuted in August 2016, NCT DREAM consists of seven members―MARK, RENJUN, JENO, HAECHAN, JAEMIN, CHENLE, and JISUNG at the moment.However, the oldest member MARK is expected to graduate soon, since the unit has the concept of having a team composed of members in their teenage years.NCT DREAM's latest title track 'We Go Up' is a fun track that blends retro vibes with hip-hop sounds that highlight the unit's unique passion and youthful energy.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'NCTsmtown_DREAM' Twitter, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)