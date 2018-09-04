SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One's November Comeback? Agency Responds
[SBS Star] Wanna One's November Comeback? Agency Responds

작성 2018.09.04 15:45
K-pop boy group Wanna One reportedly plans to make its comeback in November.

On September 4, it was reported that Wanna One recently held a photo shoot to figure out the concept of its next album.

The members are also reportedly participated in initial recordings of the new tracks that will be included in the group's comeback album.
Wanna OneIn response to the report, Wanna One's agency SWING Entertainment stated, "The members have started comeback preparations for the new album."

However, the agency shared that the exact comeback date has not been confirmed yet.
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One has recently wrapped up its first world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD' with its Manila concert as the finale.

Are you looking forward to Wanna One's upcoming comeback?

(Credit= SWING Entertainment, 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
