[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE? More like (Great)I-Dol of This Year!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE? More like (Great)I-Dol of This Year!

작성 2018.09.04 15:29
K-pop rookie girl group (G)I-DLE has once again swept the stage with its charismatic and undeniably attractive performance.

On September 2 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', (G)I-DLE made our heart go pit-a-patting with enchanting choreography and its new digital single 'HANN (Alone)'.
(G)I-DLEAs 'HANN' being the homonym for sadness and alone, (G)I-DLE's leader SOYEON cleverly utilized each concept and converted them into a song that superbly describes both of the emotions. 
(G)I-DLEThe six members not only have what it takes to be, but also surely know a way to work their way into our little hearts.

For the past few weeks of its promotions, the group's performance has been nothing but the perfect combination of sexy and fierce.
(G)I-DLETo watch the performance, it is almost like (G)I-DLE is casting a spell on us.

Let's watch (G)I-DLE's flawless performance below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
