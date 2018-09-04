[SBS Star] So Jisub Suits Up for His Upcoming Mystery Romance Drama

Korean actor So Jisub is making people become more eager to watch his upcoming drama 'My Secret Terrius'.On September 4, the first publicity stills of So Jisub in his upcoming drama 'My Secret Terrius' were unveiled.In the stills, So Jisub wears a black suit and pair of glasses at a funeral.Although his eyes are filled with sorrow, he seems to look as if he is on the alert, making many wonder the reason behind his mixed facial expressions.'My Secret Terrius' is a mysterious romance drama about a former secret agent at the National Intelligence Service 'Kim Bon' (So Jisub) and his neighbor 'Ko Ae-rin' (Jung In Sun) unmasking a conspiracy.This will mark So Jisub's return to a drama in two years since his last drama 'Oh My Venus' that ended in the beginning of 2016.'My Secret Terrius' is set to air late September, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC My Secret Terrius)(SBS Star)