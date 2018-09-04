SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] So Jisub Suits Up for His Upcoming Mystery Romance Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] So Jisub Suits Up for His Upcoming Mystery Romance Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.04 15:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] So Jisub Suits Up for His Upcoming Mystery Romance Drama
Korean actor So Jisub is making people become more eager to watch his upcoming drama 'My Secret Terrius'.

On September 4, the first publicity stills of So Jisub in his upcoming drama 'My Secret Terrius' were unveiled. So JisubIn the stills, So Jisub wears a black suit and pair of glasses at a funeral.

Although his eyes are filled with sorrow, he seems to look as if he is on the alert, making many wonder the reason behind his mixed facial expressions.So Jisub'My Secret Terrius' is a mysterious romance drama about a former secret agent at the National Intelligence Service 'Kim Bon' (So Jisub) and his neighbor 'Ko Ae-rin' (Jung In Sun) unmasking a conspiracy.

This will mark So Jisub's return to a drama in two years since his last drama 'Oh My Venus' that ended in the beginning of 2016.So Jisub'My Secret Terrius' is set to air late September, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC My Secret Terrius)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호