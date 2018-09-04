[SBS Star] BTS' Agency Reportedly Moves to a New Building

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment is reportedly plans to move to a brand-new building.On September 4, multiple media outlets reported that Big Hit Entertainment will move to a new building in the latter half of 2018.According to reports, the agency has leased a three-story building located in Samseong-dong, Seoul.The building will include practice studios, training rooms as well as office facilities.In regard to the reports, Big Hit Entertainment stated, "It will be hard for us to confirm anything about the office relocation at the moment."Meanwhile, BTS has successfully wrapped up its domestic promotions for 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' and headed to the U.S. for 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)