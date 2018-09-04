SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 2PM Celebrates 10th Debut Anniversary & JUNHO Shares Feelings
[SBS Star] 2PM Celebrates 10th Debut Anniversary & JUNHO Shares Feelings

K-pop boy group 2PM welcomed the group's 10th debut anniversary.

On September 4, 2PM shared a special image celebrating the group's 10th anniversary since debut on its official social media account.

In the image, it is written, "2PM forever, 10th anniversary.", and each member holds up a letter that makes up a word 'PROMISE' below the writing as if telling fans that they promise that 2PM will stay together forever.2PMSoon after, one of the members JUNHO posted a photo of a beautiful pink lighting that also says, "2PM forever, 10th anniversary." on his social media account.

Along with the picture, JUNHO shared his feelings and expressed his gratitude to fans in the caption.2PMThe singer said, "Here I am welcoming our 10th debut anniversary without quite realizing it. Time sure flies. Lots of things had happened since then, from receiving the first music show trophy, winning the grand prize at an awards ceremony to holding 2PM's first concert, and each member holding solo concerts. We also have embarked on our acting career."2PMHe went on, "Thank you for loving us out of many other talented groups in this world. Thank you for sharing your time with us. Even though we are not perfect, HOTTEST (the name of 2PM's fan club), you guys make us feel perfect. I don't even know if we deserve this much love, but we will make sure to give more love to you guys."

He added, "On this path that we have chosen to walk along, we will keep working hard to make you proud and happy. I love you, HOTTEST." 2PMCurrently, TAECYEON, JUN.K., and WOO YOUNG are serving the mandatory national duty as active soldiers, and the rest of members NICHKHUN, CHANSUNG, and JUNHO are busy carrying out their own promotional activities.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'le2jh' Instagram, 'follow_2PM' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
