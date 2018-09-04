[SBS Star] BTS to Hold Its North American Tour; A Step Closer to the Grammys

BTS, one of the most famous K-pop boy groups, left the country to embark on a new journey―the group's world tour.After kicking off its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Seoul on August 25, the seven members of BTS are planning on winning their fans' heart in 10 cities for 33 times.According to Billboard on September 3, BTS' new album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' that was released last August 24 topped the Billboard 200 albums chart.This is the second time for BTS to top the chart after the group's third full album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' released on May.Billboard commented on the group's record that BTS is not only the first K-pop act to top the chart, but also the one who has two #1 albums.BTS is planning on spending some quality time with the fans around the globe with its world tour.However, the entrance wall of Grammy Awards is still quite high for BTS, since it is considered as one of the most conservative awards.When the awards ceremony takes place next February, whether BTS could go beyond the wall of language, culture, and ethnicity will be garnering people's attention.Some are arguing that BTS is a step away from getting an award from Grammy as the group has been invited to the talk show that Grammy is hosting.With this new light of evidence, it is expected that the possibility of BTS going to the Grammys has gone up even higher.BTS will start its North American tour on September 5, and the group will perform at the Citi Field, New York next month for the first time as a K-pop group.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)