[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Makes Donation to Help Victims Suffering Due to Heavy Rain

Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok made donation to help victims suffering damages due to the recent downpour.On September 3, Hope Bridge Association of National Disaster Relief revealed that Yu Jae Seok donated 50 million won (approximately 45,000 dollars) to help victims who suffered damages due to the recent heavy rainfall in several areas in Korea.They said, "We have just found out that Yu Jae Seok made donation to us. We think he wanted to make donation without anyone noticing it. However, we have decided to make it public, as this would encourage more people to donate for a good cause."With his donation, Hope Bridge Association of National Disaster Relief said to have provided emergency supplies to the victims living in the most damaged regions.This is not the first time Yu Jae Seok helping the society; he has been consistently making generous donation.Previously, he made donations to help the victims of Sewol Ferry Disaster (2014), Typhoon Chaba (2016), Yeosu Fish Market Fire (2017), and many more.Meanwhile, Yu Jae Seok makes an appearance in SBS' variety show 'Running Man' every week.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, SBS News)(SBS Star)