[SBS Star] The Blue House Congratulates BTS for Topping 'Billboard 200' Twice
작성 2018.09.04 10:26 수정 2018.09.04 10:39
The Blue House congratulated K-pop boy group BTS on topping the Billboard 200 chart again.

On September 3, BTS has topped Billboard 200 albums chart for the second time this year with its latest album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.
The Blue House TwitterTo celebrate this meaningful accomplishment, the official English social media account of the Blue House left a congratulatory post.

With Billboard's article, the post says, "Huge congratulations to BTS on topping the Billboard 200 for a second time!"
The Blue House, President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)The Blue House, 'Cheong Wa Dae' in Korean, is the executive office and official residence of South Korean President.

This is the second time for BTS to receive formal recognition from the Blue House, after receiving the President's congratulatory message back in May.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently traveling to the United States for its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Entertainment, 'TheBlueHouseENG' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
