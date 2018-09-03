SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: LOONA Makes Everyone Smile with Its Cute Performance!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: LOONA Makes Everyone Smile with Its Cute Performance!

K-pop girl group LOONA made the audience smile with its cheerful song 'Hi High'.

On September 2 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', LOONA performed the group's debut track 'Hi High'.

This highly-anticipated rookie group LOONA has debuted with a mini album '[+ +]' with the title track 'Hi High' on August 20.LOONALOONA built a large fan base since 2016 when the group's management agency began to introduce each member to the public one by one.

As LOONA as well as fans had been waiting for the group's debut since 2016, every performance comes as meaningful to them.LOONAOn this day, LOONA members exuded their cute charms by wearing lovely yellow tops and white flared mini skirts.

The members' adorable gestures and dance moves not only made their fans smile, but also all the audience smile.LOONAWatch LOONA's adorable performance that will boost up your mood below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
