[SBS Star] Six K-pop Artists That Will Win Our Heart This September!
[SBS Star] Six K-pop Artists That Will Win Our Heart This September!

These six K-pop artists will fill our empty heart with their new catchy song this fall.

For the fans who's been missing their unnie or oppa's presence or expecting a whole new-look, this might be a good chance for you to get to know the new or different version of them.

Let's take a sneak peek at what our September is going to be like.
Oh!GG1. Girls' Generation-Oh!GG

Of all those talented members, these five―Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Yoona formed a sub-unit called 'Oh!GG'.

They will release a new single 'Lil' Touch' on September 5 at 6pm KST.

With all the love and support from their fans all over the world and their reputation as a queen of K-pop, everyone is looking forward to the group's next move.
Sunmi2. Sunmi

Once again, Sunmi is about to sweep the charts with her new song 'WARNING'.

She is returning to the stage on September 4 and this time, her metamorphosis into a singer-songwriter will amaze everyone.

Including her title 'WARNING', she wrote all the lyrics for her song, and wrote melodies for four songs in total.
GOT73. GOT7

GOT7 said good bye six months ago, but we are still wee bit heartbroken―but that's not going to be a problem anymore.

Finally, this September, the definition of ultimate boy next door is returning to our loving arms with its new album 'Present : You' on September 9.
NCT DREAM4. NCT DREAM

NCT's sub-unit NCT DREAM is also ready to steal their fans' heart with their new mini album 'We Go Up'.

The group's title 'Go Up' will provide us another chance to see how the members could sweep the chart with their swag.

Plus, there is a tribute song called 'Dear DREAM' for MARK who will be graduating this year.
Jimin Park5. Jimin Park

Jimin Park, who once amazed the nation with her incredible voice, has decided to return to the world of music.

It has been two years since her last solo release, but it just feels like yesterday that we were pleasantly surprised by her talent.

On September 4, she will release her new solo album 'jiminxjamie'.
OH MY GIRL6. OH MY GIRL

OH MY GIRL will return to the stage on September 10 with its new mini album 'Remember Me'.

After 'Secret Garden', this is the first time in eight months that we could see the whole band.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, WM Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)       
