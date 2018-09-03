[SBS Star] Six K-pop Artists That Will Win Our Heart This September!

2. Sunmi



These six K-pop artists will fill our empty heart with their new catchy song this fall.For the fans who's been missing their unnie or oppa's presence or expecting a whole new-look, this might be a good chance for you to get to know the new or different version of them.Let's take a sneak peek at what our September is going to be like.Of all those talented members, these five―Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Yoona formed a sub-unit called 'Oh!GG'.They will release a new single 'Lil' Touch' on September 5 at 6pm KST.With all the love and support from their fans all over the world and their reputation as a queen of K-pop, everyone is looking forward to the group's next move.GOT7 said good bye six months ago, but we are still wee bit heartbroken―but that's not going to be a problem anymore.Finally, this September, the definition of ultimate boy next door is returning to our loving arms with its new album 'Present : You' on September 9.NCT's sub-unit NCT DREAM is also ready to steal their fans' heart with their new mini album 'We Go Up'.The group's title 'Go Up' will provide us another chance to see how the members could sweep the chart with their swag.Plus, there is a tribute song called 'Dear DREAM' for MARK who will be graduating this year.Jimin Park, who once amazed the nation with her incredible voice, has decided to return to the world of music.It has been two years since her last solo release, but it just feels like yesterday that we were pleasantly surprised by her talent.On September 4, she will release her new solo album 'jiminxjamie'.OH MY GIRL will return to the stage on September 10 with its new mini album 'Remember Me'.After 'Secret Garden', this is the first time in eight months that we could see the whole band.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, WM Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)