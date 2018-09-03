SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Master in the House' Cast Members to Visit Los Angeles!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Master in the House' Cast Members to Visit Los Angeles!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.03 17:07 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Master in the House Cast Members to Visit Los Angeles!
SBS' popular variety show 'Master in the House' heads to sunny LA!

On September 2, the production team of 'Master in the House' unveiled preview of its upcoming episode filmed in Los Angeles.
Master in the HouseIn the video, the cast members of the show―Lee Seung Gi, Yook Sungjae, Yang Se-hyung and Lee Sang Yun―get driven around in a luxurious limousine.

They visit Beverly Hills, go to eat at a famous hamburger franchise, and take a photo in front of the Hollywood sign.
Master in the HouseThe cast members' one fine day in LA continues when they are completely surprised to meet their new master.

Recently, it was reported that 'Master in the House' welcomed Hollywood actor Ki Hong Lee as the new master of the show.

▶ [SBS Star] 'Maze Runner' Ki Hong Lee to Join SBS 'Master in the House'

The newest episode is scheduled to be aired on September 9 at 6:25 PM KST.

You can watch the full preview below!
 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호