[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Master in the House' Cast Members to Visit Los Angeles!

SBS' popular variety show 'Master in the House' heads to sunny LA!On September 2, the production team of 'Master in the House' unveiled preview of its upcoming episode filmed in Los Angeles.In the video, the cast members of the show―Lee Seung Gi, Yook Sungjae, Yang Se-hyung and Lee Sang Yun―get driven around in a luxurious limousine.They visit Beverly Hills, go to eat at a famous hamburger franchise, and take a photo in front of the Hollywood sign.The cast members' one fine day in LA continues when they are completely surprised to meet their new master.Recently, it was reported that 'Master in the House' welcomed Hollywood actor Ki Hong Lee as the new master of the show.The newest episode is scheduled to be aired on September 9 at 6:25 PM KST.You can watch the full preview below!(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)