[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Gives an Update on His Ideal Type
작성 2018.09.03
Korean singer Lee Seung Gi revealed that his ideal type has recently changed.

On September 2 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Seung Gi was invited as a special guest of the show.

During the talk, Lee Seung Gi indirectly mentioned that he is currently single by saying, "I'm not doing well myself.", when one of the hosts Seo Jang Hoon asked if he could introduce a girl to him.My Little Old BoyFollowing his remark, the mothers of the show got curious about his ideal type and immediately asked him the question.

The singer answered, "In the past, I was much more specific about the person's appearance and personality. But it is not like that anymore."Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi continued, "Now, I would like her to be someone who I can easily make conversation with. I want her to make my heart flutter when I'm with her while also making me feel stable."

He added, "I don't want to date a girl who makes me feel like I have to do something special. I want to date a girl who will love me for who I am, even if I don't do anything special."Lee Seung GiMeanwhile, Lee Seung Gi appears in another SBS' variety show 'Master in the House' every week.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star) 
