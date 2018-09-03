[SBS Star] Seolhyun·JEONGYEON·DAHYUN to Join SBS' New Food Variety Show

K-pop girl group AOA's Seolhyun, TWICE's JEONGYEON and DAHYUN are going to eat like a pro!On September 3, it was reported that the three idol stars have recently confirmed to join SBS' new food variety show 'Eat with Class' (literal title).According to reports, JEONGYEON and DAHYUN will make a guest appearance on episode 7, while Seolhyun joins the show on episode 8.'Eat with Class' is an upcoming variety show that introduces various food ingredients that are native but are not used regularly.The show also previously confirmed singer-songwriter IU as a guest for the first episode.'Eat with Class' premieres on September 7 at 11:30 PM KST.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, FNC Entertainment, SBS Eat with Class)(SBS Star)