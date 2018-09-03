SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Gets Dumped by a Girl Because of Yu Jae Seok?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Gets Dumped by a Girl Because of Yu Jae Seok?

작성 2018.09.03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo Gets Dumped by a Girl Because of Yu Jae Seok?
Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo's past love story was unveiled by entertainer Yu Jae Seok.

On September 2 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok revealed Lee Kwang Soo's past love story.

On this episode, Lee Kwang Soo chose to play a game called 'tell us the truth', in which Lee Kwang Soo had to truthfully say the things about himself that another Running Man member wrote about.

Lee Kwang Soo told everybody that he has nothing to hide from the viewers, and confidently looked at the mission card.

However, Lee Kwang Soo started turning all red as soon as he saw the mission card that was written, "Tell us about your embarrassing past involving a woman that Yu Jae Seok knows."Running ManReluctantly, Lee Kwang Soo opened up about his cringeworthy past, "I once went to see Jae Seok hyung because I needed advice about a girl I liked. She seemed to like me as well, but I didn't know what to do."Running ManLee Kwang Soo said, "After I explained what my relationship was like with her at that moment to him, Jae Seok told me, 'Kwang Soo, you must ask her out right now. Otherwise, you may lose her completely. So, I texted her the next day. I wrote, 'Hey, I think... I like you. How about we start dating?'"Running ManHe continued, "She replied, 'Kwang Soo, I think there is some kind of misunderstanding here. I don't think you that way. We are just friends.' When I think about her, I still..." and he could not continue from embarrassment.Running ManThen, the producer of the show asked, "Kwang Soo, was that the only time? Isn't there more?"

With a surprised facial expression, Lee Kwang Soo responded, "Jae Seok, how much did you tell them? Are you talking about the time when I was seeing another celebrity who was rumored to be dating another guy?"

It turned out that Yu Jae Seok did not tell the production team about that, which meant that Lee Kwang Soo unintentionally confessed another love story to the viewers.Running ManTo win the game, Lee Kwang Soo had to say how many times he was involved in a similar situation in the past, so he sighed and revealed, "About four times."

In the end, Lee Kwang Soo won the game as he correctly said everything that Yu Jae Seok told the production team.

Watch the moment of Lee Kwang Soo talking about his embarrassing past below.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)   
