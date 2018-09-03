[SBS Star] Taeyeon Followed a Fan Account of BTS JIMIN; Rumors Arose

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Taeyeon reassured her fans regarding the recent rumors of her and BTS member JIMIN arose by mere misunderstanding.Recently, Taeyeon has been found following a fan account of JIMIN.Although the account was not run by JIMIN himself, this has stirred up a lot of rumors and assumptions.However, Taeyeon quickly clarified the issue, stating, "I've been hacked. Don't be surprised, and don't have any misunderstandings, either."Taeyeon has been spotted to show support for BTS' latest comeback by posting a screenshot of 'IDOL' playing on her social media account.Meanwhile, Taeyeon is scheduled to make her comeback as part of Girls' Generation-Oh!GG on September 5.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram)(SBS Star)