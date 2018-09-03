SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior Expresses Happiness After Performing at the 2018 Asian Games
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior Expresses Happiness After Performing at the 2018 Asian Games

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.03 11:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior Expresses Happiness After Performing at the 2018 Asian Games
The members of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared how great they felt after performing at the closing ceremony of the 'Asian Games 2018 Jakarta Palembang'.

On September 2, Super Junior members uploaded pictures of them before and after performing at the closing ceremony of the 'Asian Games 2018 Jakarta Palembang'.Super JuniorSuper JuniorOn this day, Super Junior made the closing ceremony even more special by performing the group's hit songs including 'SORRY, SORRY', 'Mr. Simple', 'Bonamana', and more.

Despite the hot and humid weather, the crowd danced and jumped around in excitement throughout Super Junior's performance.Super JuniorAlong with the pictures, LeeTeuk, SiWon, DongHae wrote, "Thank you for inviting us to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games. We cannot express how happy we are to have had an opportunity to perform at the most wonderful Asian event." 

They continued, "Indonesia, thank you for warmly welcoming us. Every end is a new beginning. Let's share the energy of Asia!".Super JuniorEunHyuk and YeSung also sent out a short message to Indonesian fans in Indonesian as well, they wrote, "Aku akan merindukanmu. Terimakasih.", which means, "I will miss you. Thank you."Super JuniorMeanwhile, Super Junior has returned as a sub-unit Super Junior-D&E on August 16 with the title track 'Bout you'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'xxteukxx' 'eunhyukee44' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호