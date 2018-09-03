[SBS Star] Super Junior Expresses Happiness After Performing at the 2018 Asian Games

The members of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared how great they felt after performing at the closing ceremony of the 'Asian Games 2018 Jakarta Palembang'.On September 2, Super Junior members uploaded pictures of them before and after performing at the closing ceremony of the 'Asian Games 2018 Jakarta Palembang'.On this day, Super Junior made the closing ceremony even more special by performing the group's hit songs including 'SORRY, SORRY', 'Mr. Simple', 'Bonamana', and more.Despite the hot and humid weather, the crowd danced and jumped around in excitement throughout Super Junior's performance.Along with the pictures, LeeTeuk, SiWon, DongHae wrote, "Thank you for inviting us to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games. We cannot express how happy we are to have had an opportunity to perform at the most wonderful Asian event."They continued, "Indonesia, thank you for warmly welcoming us. Every end is a new beginning. Let's share the energy of Asia!".EunHyuk and YeSung also sent out a short message to Indonesian fans in Indonesian as well, they wrote, "Aku akan merindukanmu. Terimakasih.", which means, "I will miss you. Thank you."Meanwhile, Super Junior has returned as a sub-unit Super Junior-D&E on August 16 with the title track 'Bout you'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'xxteukxx' 'eunhyukee44' Instagram)(SBS Star)