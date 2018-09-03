SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Produce 48' Girl Group IZONE to Kick off Its First Official Schedule
[SBS Star] 'Produce 48' Girl Group IZONE to Kick off Its First Official Schedule

The twelve members of project girl group IZONE are heading out to Japan!

On September 2, it was reported that IZONE will have a meeting with a renowned Japanese music producer Akimoto Yasushi this week.
IZONEIZONE is a project group of twelve winners from Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 48', and the group is set to promote for two and a half years.

As IZONE consists of nine Korean members and three Japanese members, the group will be working on its promotional schedules in both Korea and Japan.
IZONEThe producer, Akimoto Yasushi, has created many hit songs for famous J-pop artists, and he is especially known for his establishment of AKB48 system.

IZONE's three Japanese members―Miyawaki Sakura, Yabuki Nako, and Honda Hitomi―are also from AKB48.
IZONEMeanwhile, IZONE is expected to make its official debut with an album next month.

(Credit= 'produce101' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
