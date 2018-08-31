SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Long-awaited LOONA's Debut Stage Is Finally Here!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Long-awaited LOONA's Debut Stage Is Finally Here!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.31 18:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Long-awaited LOONAs Debut Stage Is Finally Here!
K-pop girl group LOONA has finally made its debut.

On August 26 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', LOONA had its debut stage with 'Hi High'.LOONALOONA is a special group consisting of 12 members and three different sub-units―1/3, ODD EYE CIRCLE, and yyxy.

Since October 2016, each member was slowly introduced to the public through solo and joint releases.

As all LOONA members as well as fans had been waiting for this debut to happen since 2016, this stage certainly was one special stage for all of them.LOONAOn this day, LOONA performed 'Hi High', which is the title track of its debut mini album '[+ +]'.

The members of LOONA demonstrated a professional performance to the song, not letting any of their fans down, who waited two years for them to make debut.LOONACheck out LOONA's debut stage below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호