[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Long-awaited LOONA's Debut Stage Is Finally Here!

K-pop girl group LOONA has finally made its debut.On August 26 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', LOONA had its debut stage with 'Hi High'.LOONA is a special group consisting of 12 members and three different sub-units―1/3, ODD EYE CIRCLE, and yyxy.Since October 2016, each member was slowly introduced to the public through solo and joint releases.As all LOONA members as well as fans had been waiting for this debut to happen since 2016, this stage certainly was one special stage for all of them.On this day, LOONA performed 'Hi High', which is the title track of its debut mini album '[+ +]'.The members of LOONA demonstrated a professional performance to the song, not letting any of their fans down, who waited two years for them to make debut.Check out LOONA's debut stage below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)