[SBS Star] 4 Sweet K-pop Stars Who Take Good Care of Stray Cats

In our communities, it is not hard to find stray cats.Most of them generally starve due to lack of food around.There are some K-pop stars who take good care and give lots of love to these cats.Now, let's take a look at these kind K-pop stars below!Kang Daniel's love for cats is pretty well-known among his fans.Recently, he was spotted giving some boneless chicken to a stray cat during the shooting of MBC's variety show 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets'.At the moment, he raises three cats; two being stray cats in the past.Sandara Park raises many cats with his brother THUNDER, and she even owns a social media account for her cats.She adopted a stray cat shivering in the extreme cold weather this February, and known to have adopted one last year as well.Last year, JB surprised fans with deep cuts on his wrist during an autograph session with his fans.It turned out stray cats had scratched his wrist while he was playing with them after giving them some food.MK is one person who always takes care of stray cats around his management agency.In one of the episodes of ONF's reality show 'ON THE RUN', he was seen giving food to stray cats, and they followed around MK, knowing that he is no harm to them.He also revealed that he raises two stray cats at home.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'parksiblingscatstagram' Instagram, 'WannaOne.official' 'wm.onoff' Facebook, YG Entertainment, NAVER V LIVE ON THE RUN)(SBS Star)