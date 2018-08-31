SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE Reveals Who Whistled the Catchy Opening of 'HANN'
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE Reveals Who Whistled the Catchy Opening of 'HANN'

작성 2018.08.31 16:54
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE talked about the behind stories on its latest title track 'HANN (Alone)'.

On August 30 airing of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', boy group TVXQ!'s member U-KNOW Yunho made a special host and members of (G)I-DLE appeared as guests.

On this day, (G)I-DLE introduced its latest title track 'HANN (Alone)', which was released on August 14.Cultwo Show (G)I-DLE and U-KNOW YunhoAfter the members' explanation on their track, U-KNOW Yunho commented, "My manager is a huge fan of you. He listens to the song over and over again in the car. There is a whistling part, right? It is so good."

SOYEON replied, "MINNIE whistled herself in the opening part."Cultwo Show (G)I-DLE and U-KNOW YunhoWhen U-KNOW Yunho asked MINNIE to show whistling on the spot, MINNIE immediately impressed the audience with her whistling skills.Cultwo Show (G)I-DLE and U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW Yunho tried to follow her whistling but he made everyone laugh by failing it.
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
