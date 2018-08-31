[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Finally Meets the Mastermind Behind the Group's Iconic Dance Routines!

Did you know that almost all the bubbly dance moves of K-pop girl group Red Velvet are made by a single person?Recently, Red Velvet shared a video of the epic encounter of the members and LA-based choreographer, Kyle Hanagami.Kyle Hanagami is familiar to many K-poppers, as he choreographed so many famous K-pop dance routines.Especially for Red Velvet, he directed dance moves of 'Be Natural', 'Ice Cream Cake', 'Red Flavor', 'Peek-A-Boo', and the latest track 'Power Up'.Although he had helped out the group from the very beginning, it is his first time to meet the members in person in Korea.Kyle Hanagami said, "They (Red Velvet members) are so eager to learn and positive. I've worked with a lot of K-pop groups, and global superstars and artists, and Red Velvet is definitely one of my favorites."Check out the full video below.(Credit= 'Red Velvet' YouTube)(SBS Star)