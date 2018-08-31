SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo to Release Solo Track for His Recent Drama
K-pop boy group ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo releases his first-ever solo single today.
My ID Is Gangnam BeautyOn August 31, it was reported that Cha Eun-woo has recently recorded his solo track 'Rainbow Falling' for his currently airing JTBC drama 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty'.

According to reports, the song is a ballad track expressing the honest feelings of Cha Eun-woo's character in the drama, 'Do Kyung-suk'.
My ID Is Gangnam BeautyMy ID Is Gangnam BeautyIt is the very first time for Cha Eun-woo to release a solo track, as he developed his singing career under his group ASTRO.

Viewers of 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' will be able to listen to Cha Eun-woo's new song starting on August 31 at 6PM KST.
My ID Is Gangnam BeautyThe drama airs every Friday and Saturday at 11 PM KST on JTBC.

(Credit= JTBC My ID Is Gangnam Beauty)

(SBS Star) 
