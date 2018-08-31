[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo to Release Solo Track for His Recent Drama

K-pop boy group ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo releases his first-ever solo single today.On August 31, it was reported that Cha Eun-woo has recently recorded his solo track 'Rainbow Falling' for his currently airing JTBC drama 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty'.According to reports, the song is a ballad track expressing the honest feelings of Cha Eun-woo's character in the drama, 'Do Kyung-suk'.It is the very first time for Cha Eun-woo to release a solo track, as he developed his singing career under his group ASTRO.Viewers of 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' will be able to listen to Cha Eun-woo's new song starting on August 31 at 6PM KST.The drama airs every Friday and Saturday at 11 PM KST on JTBC.(Credit= JTBC My ID Is Gangnam Beauty)(SBS Star)