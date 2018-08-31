SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Gong Yoo Movie House' to Be Launched in Hong Kong!
[SBS Star] 'Gong Yoo Movie House' to Be Launched in Hong Kong!

SBS뉴스

2018.08.31
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Movie House to Be Launched in Hong Kong!
Korean actor Gong Yoo left comments on the launching news of 'Gong Yoo House', the first movie house of 'K STAR Charity Pavilion Project'.

On August 21, Gong Yoo's management agency Soop Entertainment announced that a movie house named after Gong Yoo is going to launch in Hong Kong.Gong Yoo'K STAR Charity Pavilion Project' is a project to thank Korean movie stars who promote Korean film to international film industry.

'Gong Yoo House' will be located at CGV Cinemas D2 Place in Hong Kong, which will be firstly opened in September.

'Gong Yoo House' is an unprecedented movie house that is dedicated to an actor in Hong Kong and is expected to bring massive inspiration and impact on the movie industry of the country.Gong YooVarious contents related to Gong Yoo will be displayed in the theater and a part of its profit will go to the Hong Kong movie industry to support development of local films and to nurture young directors and actors.

Gong Yoo commented, "Congratulations for launching 'Gong Yoo House' in CGV Cinemas D2 Place. I'm very honored as an actor to take part in such a meaningful project. I hope this to be a chance for many films to be exchanged in Hong Kong."Gong YooGong Yoo has broadened his spectrum as an actor with various movies like 'SILENCED' (2011), 'A Man and A Woman' (2015), 'Train to Busan' (2016), and 'The Age of Shadows' (2016).

Especially, 'Train to Busan' was invited to 'Midnight Screening' section of the Cannes International Film Festival in 2016, which was sold to 160 countries at the time.Train to BusanGong Yoo also gained global popularity with his latest drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (2016), which recorded the highest viewership ratings as Korean cable TV drama.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Soop Entertainment, NEW)

(SBS Star)    
