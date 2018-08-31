[SBS Star] BTS Takes the '#IDOLCHALLENGE' Pretty Seriously

On August 30, Big Hit Entertainment shared a notice regarding the '#IDOLCHALLENGE', expressing their gratitude to fans for their active participation.
The '#IDOLCHALLENGE' is an online challenge where you shall passionately dance to BTS' latest track 'IDOL'.
The song's unique choreography inspired by traditional Korean dance has been getting a lot of attention lately.
얼쑤#JIMIN #호비 #꾹#URSOO #IDOL #IDOLCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/crkANE5Pkl— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) 2018년 8월 29일
Consequently, it seems like Big Hit Entertainment has decided to create a content that features some fans' participation―requesting for consent to use their clips.
The full notice is as follows.
And make sure to check on incredible '#IDOLCHALLENGE' videos below!
I would love to participate in #IDOLCHALLENGE with both my dance and ARMY BOMB~ ^^ You have consent to use my video and I look forward to this unity of community for the love of BTS~ pic.twitter.com/q3PLr66W8B— cdiamond.gif (@cDIAMONDgif) 2018년 8월 31일
LOL! Got my husband and all 5 kids in on the #IDOLCHALLENGE this morning! ？？ We're a total #BTSARMY Family! @BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/lLcFkgha8A— AhjummaMama ？？ (@SarahndipitiesB) 2018년 8월 29일
THIS TITLE TRACK IS ACTUALLY THE LOML. IDOL DID THAT™？. Here’s a little cover ？#bts #idol #BTSWORLDTOUR #IDOLCHALLENGE #IDOLDanceChallenge #방탄소년단 #dance #army pic.twitter.com/WZPy53Wi1K— asiyah ？？ (@joontm) 2018년 8월 26일
(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'BigHitEnt' 'cDIAMONDgif' 'joontm' 'SarahndipitiesB' Twitter)
(SBS Star)