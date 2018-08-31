[SBS Star] BTS Takes the '#IDOLCHALLENGE' Pretty Seriously

I would love to participate in #IDOLCHALLENGE with both my dance and ARMY BOMB~ ^^ You have consent to use my video and I look forward to this unity of community for the love of BTS~ pic.twitter.com/q3PLr66W8B — cdiamond.gif (@cDIAMONDgif) 2018년 8월 31일

The '#IDOLCHALLENGE' trend is sweeping all across social media, and BTS posted guidelines for upcoming video featuring ARMYs.On August 30, Big Hit Entertainment shared a notice regarding the '#IDOLCHALLENGE', expressing their gratitude to fans for their active participation.The '#IDOLCHALLENGE' is an online challenge where you shall passionately dance to BTS' latest track 'IDOL'.The song's unique choreography inspired by traditional Korean dance has been getting a lot of attention lately.Consequently, it seems like Big Hit Entertainment has decided to create a content that features some fans' participation―requesting for consent to use their clips.The full notice is as follows.And make sure to check on incredible '#IDOLCHALLENGE' videos below!(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'BigHitEnt' 'cDIAMONDgif' 'joontm' 'SarahndipitiesB' Twitter)(SBS Star)