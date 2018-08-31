SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Takes the '#IDOLCHALLENGE' Pretty Seriously
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Takes the '#IDOLCHALLENGE' Pretty Seriously

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.31 13:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Takes the #IDOLCHALLENGE Pretty Seriously
The '#IDOLCHALLENGE' trend is sweeping all across social media, and BTS posted guidelines for upcoming video featuring ARMYs.

On August 30, Big Hit Entertainment shared a notice regarding the '#IDOLCHALLENGE', expressing their gratitude to fans for their active participation.

The '#IDOLCHALLENGE' is an online challenge where you shall passionately dance to BTS' latest track 'IDOL'.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Dares You to Join the '#IDOLCHALLENGE'!

The song's unique choreography inspired by traditional Korean dance has been getting a lot of attention lately.
 
Consequently, it seems like Big Hit Entertainment has decided to create a content that features some fans' participation―requesting for consent to use their clips.

The full notice is as follows.
BTS IDOLCHALLENGEAnd make sure to check on incredible '#IDOLCHALLENGE' videos below!
 
 
 
(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'BigHitEnt' 'cDIAMONDgif' 'joontm' 'SarahndipitiesB' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호