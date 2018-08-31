SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Young-kwang Looks at Park Bo Young with Loving Eyes
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Young-kwang Looks at Park Bo Young with Loving Eyes

2018.08.31
Korean actor Kim Young-kwang and actress Park Bo Young were spotted looking like a real couple.

Recently, a magazine '1stLook' shared a video of Kim Young-kwang and Park Bo Young during their photo shoot.
Kim Young-kwang and Park Bo YoungIn the video, they put on formal outfits that look like outfits worn in wedding photos.

Although they are working, they seem like they are having an enjoyable time.Kim Young-kwang and Park Bo YoungDuring the photo shoot, Kim Young-kwang makes Park Bo Young laugh by cutely teasing her.

He also even stares at Park Bo Young with eyes full of love. 

Due to Kim Young-kwang's playful gestures, Park Bo Young is seen smiling throughout the video.
 

Upon seeing this sweet video of the two stars, many fans are expressing their wish for them to start dating each other.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-kwang and Park Bo Young's romance movie 'On Your Wedding Day' has surpassed 1.3 million moviegoers as of today, firming its No.1 position at the box office.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '1stLook' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
