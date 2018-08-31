[SBS Star] Idols Who Often Being Mistaken as the Leader of Their Group

Did you know that the above idol group members are NOT the leaders of their group?Many idol groups sometimes have members who mistakenly get confused to be the leader, when they are actually not.Check out the list of six idol group members who often being mistaken as the leader.Ever since its debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has decided not to have a leader.As the members have spent so many years together as friends as well as fellow trainees, they don't specify a leader position.JIN, the oldest member of BTS, often get confused to be the leader of his group.However, RM is the leader of BTS, as he had spent the longest trainee days at Big Hit Entertainment.TWICE's leader is JIHYO, but many people think NAYEON is the leader.NAYEON is the oldest member of TWICE, but JIHYO joined JYP Entertainment first and has ten years of training experience.Wanna One's leader is Yoon Ji Sung, who is also the oldest member of the group.However, as Kang Daniel achieved the 'center' position after winning first place at 'Produce 101 Season 2', people often think he is the leader.MOMOLAND's actual leader is Hyebin.But due to Jooe's many variety show appearances, Jooe mistakenly get confused to be the leader.SEVENTEEN's leader is S.COUPS, who is both the leader of the rap team and of the entire group.However, people often think that WOOZI is the leader, as he is known to be the producer/songwriter of SEVENTEEN.(Credit= YG, Big Hit, JYP, SWING, MLD, PLEDIS Entertainment)(SBS Star)