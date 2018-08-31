[SBS Star] BTS Wins the Grand Prize at 2018 Soribada Best K-Music Awards

K-pop boy group BTS won the grand prize (daesang) at '2018 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'.On August 30, one of the largest music streaming websites Soribada held its annual awards ceremony at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul.On this day, BTS received three awards including the World Social Artist award, main prize (bonsang), and grand prize.When BTS was awarded the grand prize, the leader RM accepted the award with the group and gave a shout-out to the group's fans ARMY.RM started off his speech, "This is the venue where we hoped to perform one day before leaving the music scene. Due to you guys, we were able to hold our concert here three years ago. Then, we found ourselves performing at one of the biggest venues in Korea―the Gocheok Sky Dome last year, and this year at Seoul Olympic Stadium, the biggest one."He continued, "We are seven guys who believed we weren't special, but we hope you know that those of you who are watching this awards ceremony are the ones who made us special. We hope we can make your day and life more special as well."He added in English, "I would like to say thank you and we send our love to all the international fans all over the world. Thank you, ARMY!".After that, the other members all started jumping in front of the microphones and thanked ARMY for their ongoing love and support.At the awards ceremony, BTS performed the group's latest title track 'IDOL' as well as the previous title track 'FAKE LOVE'.Meanwhile, BTS has kicked off its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on August 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)