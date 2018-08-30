[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI·iKON B.I & BOBBY to Join 'Running Man'!

SEUNGRI from K-pop boy group BIGBANG and B.I, BOBBY from iKON will make guest appearance on 'Running Man' together.On August 30, SEUNGRI uploaded a picture of himself along with B.I and BOBBY on his personal social media account.He let the viewers know his appearance on the SBS' variety show 'Running Man' by writing, "Running Man this week #BOBBY #B.I #iKON".In the photo, three of them are taking joyful postures in front of a white board written, "Running Man SEUNGRI ♥ BOBBY B.I".Especially, people are expecting for the great chemistry between the senior artist SEUNGRI and junior artists BOBBY and B.I, who are all belong YG Entertainment.Meanwhile, SEUNGRI, BOBBY and B.I's episode of Running Man will air on September 2.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'seungriseyo''withikonic' Instagram)(SBS Star)