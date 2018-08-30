SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Designs His Own Shoes for a Special Campaign
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Designs His Own Shoes for a Special Campaign

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.30 16:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Designs His Own Shoes for a Special Campaign
K-pop boy group TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho took part in a meaningful campaign for a unique district in Seoul to prosper even more.

On August 29, the city of Seoul announced that U-KNOW Yunho became the first Korean star to be participating in the 'Enjoy Handmade Shoes from Seongsu-dong Campaign'.

The 'Enjoy Handmade Shoes from Seongsu-dong Campaign' is a relay campaign organized by the city, making a start with U-KNOW Yunho to make Seongsu-dong more prosperous as well as to let citizens know about the excellent quality of handmade shoes made in Seongsu-dong.U-KNOW YunhoFor this campaign, U-KNOW Yunho personally engaged in designing three pairs of shoes.

One will be sold at an auction in December in which the money made from sales will entirely be donated to design special shoes for the disabled, and one other pair will be put on display at an exhibit hall in Seongsu-dong.U-KNOW YunhoWith the announcement, Seoul city posted a video of U-KNOW Yunho visiting one of shoemakers in Seongsu-dong on its official YouTube channel.

In the video, U-KNOW Yunho passionately discusses the designs that he thought of in his head with the shoemaker in detail.

In the end of the video, he says, "I read about Seong-su dong's shoemakers' district on blogs, but it is my first time actually coming here. I feel very honored to have met a skilled shoemaker, and to have designed pairs of customized shoes today. Please continue to support shoemakers in Seongsu-dong. Thank you."
 

Meanwhile, U-KNOW Yunho's group TVXQ! is scheduled to begin a Japanese concert tour '東方神起 LIVE TOUR 2018 ~TOMORROW~' in September.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '서울시 · Seoul' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호