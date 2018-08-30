SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Reveals a Special Hobby That All Members Enjoy Doing
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's ROSÉ revealed what all four members are obsessed with.

On August 29, ROSÉ made a guest appearance at tvN's food variety show 'Wednesday Food Talk'.
BLACKPINK ROSEDuring the show, ROSÉ said, "All of us are obsessed with desserts. You know, we tend to have schedules in different parts of the country. So whenever we find some famous dessert places on social media, we always leave screenshots of them."
BLACKPINK ROSEShe continued, "Then when we end up visiting the region, we ask our manager to take us there. The members enjoy desserts much more than I do."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently taking a break after successfully wrapping up its recent promotions with 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and 'Forever Young'.

(Credit= tvN Wednesday Food Talk, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
