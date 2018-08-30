[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Mesmerizes Hong Kong with Her Beauty

Korean actress Song Hye Kyo's beauty has mesmerized all attendees at her event in Hong Kong.On August 29, Song Hye Kyo, her hair stylist, and fashion stylist shared pictures of the actress dressed up for a public event.The pictures were taken before and during Song Hye Kyo's attendance to a public event for a beauty brand in Hong Kong.In the pictures, Song Hye Kyo wears two different outfits; one being a tight pink dress, and the other being a simple white shirt with slacks.In both outfits, Song Hye Kyo boasts graceful charms with the perfect kind of hairstyle and makeup.Song Hye Kyo's spellbinding beauty and hourglass figure make her look almost like a doll.Upon seeing these pictures, fans have been leaving comments such as, "Wow, I can't stop looking at these pictures. She looks absolutely beautiful.", "No wonder why Song Joong Ki fell for her while filming 'Descendants of the Sun' together.", "She really doesn't age, does she? Unnie, can you please tell us your secrets?", and so on.Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is scheduled to begin shooting her upcoming drama 'Boyfriend' with actor Park Bo Gum soon.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sulwhasoo.official' 'kyo1122' 'b_joeun' 'hyun.0509' Instagram)(SBS Star)