[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Shows Support to Seohyun with a Coffee Truck Delivery
작성 2018.08.30 14:39
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young sent the sweetest gift to the group's youngest, Seohyun.

On August 30, Tiffany Young and Seohyun shared a series of photos on their social media account.
SeohyunIn the photos, Seohyun was seen brightly smiling in front of a coffee truck arrived at her recent drama 'Time' filming site.
SeohyunSeohyunApparently, Tiffany sent a coffee truck to Seohyun's drama filming site to show her full support on Seohyun's endeavor as an actress.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Young has recently broadened her career as a solo artist in the U.S. market with her single 'Over My Skin'.

(Credit= 'seojuhyun_s' 'tiffanyyoungofficial' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
