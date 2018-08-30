SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO KAI Burst Into Tears for His Small Mistake on the Stage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO KAI Burst Into Tears for His Small Mistake on the Stage

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.30 14:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO KAI Burst Into Tears for His Small Mistake on the Stage
K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI could not hide sorrow for the small mistakes he made on the stage.

Recently, several videos of KAI at the concert 'EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn [dot]' went viral online.

In the video, KAI is seen to continuously wipe away his tears with tissue.EXO KAI, D.O. , SUHO, CHANYEOLAccording to fans at the concert, KAI made a small mistake that nobody has noticed during his solo performance.

During the talk between the stages, KAI confessed that fact himself and burst in to tears of regret.

SUHO, CHANYEOL and D.O. kept tapping on KAI's shoulder and tried to ease his mind by comforting words.EXO KAI, D.O. , SUHO, CHANYEOLEXO KAI, D.O. , SUHO, CHANYEOLHowever, KAI could not stop crying, and other members started to burst into laughter seeing KAI's cute mumbling to explain how hard he had tried to show perfect stage to fans.EXO KAI, D.O. , SUHO, CHANYEOLBoth fans at the concert and viewers of the video praised for KAI's passion and professionalism for perfect stage.

Meanwhile, EXO has successfully held its encore concert 'EXO PLANET #4 –The EℓyXiOn [dot]–' from July 13 to 15.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Online Community, 'weareoneEXO' Twitter)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호