[SBS Star] 'Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams Confesses Her Love for BTS JUNGKOOK

Many world stars are continuously confessing their love for K-pop boy group BTS.On August 29 (local time), the 'Game Of Thrones' star English actress Maisie Williams revealed that she is a huge fan of BTS via her personal social media account.At first, Maisie Williams showed her affection toward BTS by writing, "Yes, I stan BTS for life".Later on, she picked her favorite member as JUNGKOOK with an affectionate note written, "Jungkook babes".Especially, BTS' member JUNGKOOK is currently gaining massive popularity among foreign teenage fans according to Google search trends.Meanwhile, BTS will head to various cities around the world for its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' very soon.