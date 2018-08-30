SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams Confesses Her Love for BTS JUNGKOOK
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams Confesses Her Love for BTS JUNGKOOK

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.30 13:23 수정 2018.08.30 13:24 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Game Of Thrones Maisie Williams Confesses Her Love for BTS JUNGKOOK
Many world stars are continuously confessing their love for K-pop boy group BTS. BTSOn August 29 (local time), the 'Game Of Thrones' star English actress Maisie Williams revealed that she is a huge fan of BTS via her personal social media account.

At first, Maisie Williams showed her affection toward BTS by writing, "Yes, I stan BTS for life".Maisie Williams TwitterLater on, she picked her favorite member as JUNGKOOK with an affectionate note written, "Jungkook babes".Maisie Williams and BTS JUNGKOOKEspecially, BTS' member JUNGKOOK is currently gaining massive popularity among foreign teenage fans according to Google search trends.BTS JUNGKOOKMeanwhile, BTS will head to various cities around the world for its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' very soon.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'Maisie_Williams' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment, 'bangtan.official', 'MaisieWilliamsOfficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호