SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior Wins Billboard's 2018 Fan Army Face-Off!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior Wins Billboard's 2018 Fan Army Face-Off!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.30 13:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior Wins Billboards 2018 Fan Army Face-Off!
K-pop boy group Super Junior and the group's fans E.L.F have won Billboard's '2018 Fan Army Face-Off'.

Recently, Super Junior and E.L.F became the winners of Billboard's '2018 Fan Army Face-Off', which is an annual poll that occurs over a month to determine whose fans are the most hardcore.Super JuniorBy Super Junior and E.L.F winning this year's Fan Army Face-Off, they have continued the five-year K-pop winning streak.

They have now joined the ranks of first-year winners BIGBANG and VIP, and three time winners T-ARA and QUEEN.Super JuniorAlong the way, Super Junior's fans have beat out fan groups like SEVENTEEN's CARAT, Liam Payne's fan army, and Selena Gomez's Selenators.

Then, they competed with Harry Styles' Stylers in the final round.

In the end, Super Junior and E.L.F reached 2,239,553 votes while Harry Styles and Stylers reached 1,818,417 votes.Super JuniorMeanwhile, Super Junior has returned as a sub-unit Super Junior-D&E on August 16 with the title track 'Bout you'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment, Billboard Official Website)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호