[SBS Star] Super Junior Wins Billboard's 2018 Fan Army Face-Off!

K-pop boy group Super Junior and the group's fans E.L.F have won Billboard's '2018 Fan Army Face-Off'.Recently, Super Junior and E.L.F became the winners of Billboard's '2018 Fan Army Face-Off', which is an annual poll that occurs over a month to determine whose fans are the most hardcore.By Super Junior and E.L.F winning this year's Fan Army Face-Off, they have continued the five-year K-pop winning streak.They have now joined the ranks of first-year winners BIGBANG and VIP, and three time winners T-ARA and QUEEN.Along the way, Super Junior's fans have beat out fan groups like SEVENTEEN's CARAT, Liam Payne's fan army, and Selena Gomez's Selenators.Then, they competed with Harry Styles' Stylers in the final round.In the end, Super Junior and E.L.F reached 2,239,553 votes while Harry Styles and Stylers reached 1,818,417 votes.Meanwhile, Super Junior has returned as a sub-unit Super Junior-D&E on August 16 with the title track 'Bout you'.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment, Billboard Official Website)(SBS Star)