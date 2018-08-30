[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment is Looking for the Next BTS!

K-pop sensation BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment is holding a global audition.
On August 29, Big Hit Entertainment officially announced they will be having a global audition this fall.
The agency's artist development team will be traveling to various cities around the world in search of the next BTS.
For now, confirmed destinations include Vancouver, Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and Hong Kong from October to November.
According to the announcement, this audition is for male applicants born in 1998 or later.
Audition categories are Singing/Rapping, Dancing, Acting, Modeling, and the application are accepted online as well as on-site.
For more information, you can check on the official website here.
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)
(SBS Star)
