SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment is Looking for the Next BTS!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment is Looking for the Next BTS!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.30 11:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment is Looking for the Next BTS!
K-pop sensation BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment is holding a global audition.

On August 29, Big Hit Entertainment officially announced they will be having a global audition this fall.

The agency's artist development team will be traveling to various cities around the world in search of the next BTS.
Big Hit Entertainment Global AuditionFor now, confirmed destinations include Vancouver, Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and Hong Kong from October to November.

According to the announcement, this audition is for male applicants born in 1998 or later.
Big Hit Entertainment Global AuditionAudition categories are Singing/Rapping, Dancing, Acting, Modeling, and the application are accepted online as well as on-site.

For more information, you can check on the official website here.
 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호