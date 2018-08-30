SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU to Hold Fan Meeting to Celebrate Her 10-Year Debut Anniversary
K-pop solo artist IU will celebrate her meaningful anniversary with her fans again.

On August 30, IU's management agency Kakao M announced, "IU is holding her solo fan meeting 'IU+' on September 15 at Universal Art Center in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul."IUThe fan meeting will take place twice a day at 2PM and 6PM KST, and about 2,000 fans will celebrate IU's anniversary together.

IU have been holding various concerts and events every year to celebrate her debut anniversaries.

This time, IU is planning to make unforgettable memories with fans with different concepts as it is special 10-year anniversary day.IUThe fan meeting is aiming to fascinate UAENA (IU's official fan club) of all ages by dividing parts into 'Talk to 아10유' for teenagers and 'Invitat10n' for fans over the age of 20.IUThe tickets of 'IU+' will be available online from September 4 at 8PM KST via Melon Ticket.

Meanwhile, IU is scheduled to make first guest appearance in SBS' new variety show 'Eat with Class' (literal title), which release its first episode on September 7.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'iu.loen' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
