SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 1997: The Birth Year of Golden Boy Group Members
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 1997: The Birth Year of Golden Boy Group Members

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.30 09:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 1997: The Birth Year of Golden Boy Group Members
The so-called 'visual members' of many boy groups share one thing in common.

They were not only born as gorgeous-looking, talented individuals, but also share the same birth year of 1997.

As the youngest ones or as the ones in the middle, they all beloved by their fellow members and fans with their boyish, mischievous charms. 

Check out the list of eight boy group members who were born in 1997―year of the ox!

1. BTS JUNGKOOK: September 1, 1997
BTS JUNGKOOK2. ASTRO Cha Eun-woo: March 30, 1997
ASTRO Cha Eun-woo3. NCT JAEHYUN: February 14, 1997
NCT JAEHYUN4. SEVENTEEN MINGYU: April 6, 1997
SEVENTEEN MINGYU5. GOT7 BAMBAM: May 2, 1997
GOT7 BAMBAM6. JBJ Kwon Hyun Bin: March 4, 1997
Kwon Hyun Bin7. iKON JU-NE: March 31, 1997
iKON JU-NE8. U-KISS/UNB JUN: January 22, 1997
UNB JUN(Credit= Big Hit, Fantagio, SM, PLEDIS, JYP, FAVE, YG Entertainment, 'official_UN_B' Twitter)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호