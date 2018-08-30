[SBS Star] 1997: The Birth Year of Golden Boy Group Members

The so-called 'visual members' of many boy groups share one thing in common.They were not only born as gorgeous-looking, talented individuals, but also share the same birth year of 1997.As the youngest ones or as the ones in the middle, they all beloved by their fellow members and fans with their boyish, mischievous charms.Check out the list of eight boy group members who were born in 1997―year of the ox!(Credit= Big Hit, Fantagio, SM, PLEDIS, JYP, FAVE, YG Entertainment, 'official_UN_B' Twitter)(SBS Star)