[SBS Star] VIDEO: DIA Loves You Like 'WooWoo'!

K-pop girl group DIA members confessed their love with the sound of 'WooWoo'.On August 26 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', DIA showed a cute performance to the group's new track 'WooWoo'.'WooWoo' is the title track of its fourth mini album 'Summer Ade', which was released on August 9.It is a cheerful song that perfectly blends different instruments and members' unique vocals.In the lyrics, DIA members exclaim 'WooWoo' when they get butterflies from the flirty gestures by guys who they fancy.On this day, DIA came on the stage wearing puffy cat paw gloves that highlighted DIA's cute charms.Watch DIA's adorable performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)