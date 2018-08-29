[SBS Star] VIDEO: Stray Kids Takes Over the Stage in 'My Pace'!

K-pop boy group Stray Kids showed energetic performance of its latest title track.On August 26 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Stray Kids had a stage of the track 'My Pace'.'My Pace' is from the group's second mini album 'I am WHO' released on August 6.'My Pace' a hip-hop track combined with rock vibe that makes the members' strong vocal stand out.On this day, Stray Kids started its performance in unique posture of sitting down on the stage.As soon as the track starts, the members of Stray Kids start to play around the stage with their energetic vibes.Stray Kids members' excited faces and their funny point choreography put delight smiles on the viewers' face.The members wore green sporty looks this day and this highlighted their boyish charm by making them look like mischievous boys who are eager to play.Take a look at Stray Kids' playful stage below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)