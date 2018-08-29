[SBS Star] Khalid & James Corden Are in Love with BTS JIMIN's Solo Track 'Serendipity'

I can’t stop playing this @BTS_twt sooooo good pic.twitter.com/nuzzCoQu5z — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) 2018년 8월 28일

I want @BTS_twt to come on my show and perform serendipity so bad! Maybe we could even sing it in a #CarpoolKaraoke ? — James Corden (@JKCorden) 2018년 8월 29일

American singer Khalid and English actor/television host James Corden seem to be completely in love with K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN's new solo track 'Serendipity'.Early in the morning of August 29 (KST), Khalid expressed his endless love for 'Serendipity' via his social media account.Khalid shared a screenshot of him listening to 'Serendipity' on his mobile phone, and wrote, "I can't stop playing this BTS. Sooooo good."When Khalid posted this, one of BTS' fans could not help but notice that the song was already saved in his music library.The fan left a comment saying, "The song is playing from your library. He has it saved."Upon seeing this comment, Khalid replied with laughing emojis, "I'm caught."Several hours later, JIMIN shortly replied to Khalid, "Thank you." using BTS' official social media account.Then, in the afternoon of August 9 (KST), James Corden also posted a message praising 'Serendipity' on his social media account.He said, "I want BTS to come on my show and perform 'Serendipity' to bad! Maybe we could even sing it in a 'Carpool Karaoke'?"James Corden hosts a popular talk show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', and 'Carpool Karaoke' is one of the segments in which famous musical guests are invited to sing with James Corden whilst he drives around Los Angeles.Previously, BTS made an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' twice.'Serendipity' is one of the tracks from BTS' latest album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' which was released on August 24.You may listen to a short version of 'Serendipity' below!(Lee Narin, Credit= 'latelateshow' 'JKCorden' 'thegreatkhalid' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'ibighit' YouTube)(SBS Star)