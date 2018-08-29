SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Famous Choreographer Names the Best Dancers Among Idol Stars
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Famous Choreographer Names the Best Dancers Among Idol Stars

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.29 16:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Famous Choreographer Names the Best Dancers Among Idol Stars
Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung, the mastermind behind famous K-pop dance routines, named idol group members with outstanding dancing skills.

Recently, Bae Yoon Jung made a guest appearance at MBC FM4U's radio show 'The Date with Ji Suk Jin at 2PM'.
Bae Yoon Jung, Ji Suk JinDuring the show, DJ Ji Suk Jin asked Bae Yoon Jung to pick artists who are good at dancing.

Bae Yoon Jung said, "Actually all idol groups dance very well these days. BTS is beyond amazing. For girl groups, all of them can dance well."

Then she continued, "HyunA and CHUNGHA are blessed with their own charms, and I think T-ARA's Ji Yeon has beautiful lines of dancing. She learns very well."
Bae Yoon Jung, Ji Suk JinBae Yoon Jung highlighted, "Dancing and singing are different. It is true that you can learn fast if you are blessed with talents, but really, anyone can dance if they learn. There are plenty of idol group members who didn't dance will at first."

Meanwhile, Bae Yoon Jung currently stars in Mnet's popular survival audition program 'Produce 48' as a dance mentor/judge.

(Credit= MBC, SBS funE, 'hotchicksbyj' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호