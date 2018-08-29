SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo·Jang Yoon Ju·JOY·Cheng Xiao Become 'Pajama Friends'!
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo·Jang Yoon Ju·JOY·Cheng Xiao Become 'Pajama Friends'!

작성 2018.08.29
Pajama FriendsKorean actress Song Ji-hyo, model Jang Yoon Ju, K-pop girl group Red Velvet's JOY and WJSN's Cheng Xiao boasted their amazing chemistry with one another during the shooting of a new variety show 'Pajama Friends'.

Recently, 'Pajama Friends' unveiled photos of Song Ji-hyo, Jang Yoon Ju, JOY, and Cheng Xiao during the shooting of the show.Pajama Friends'Pajama Friends' is a new variety show where the cast will honestly and freely discuss topics that are interests of women in their 20s and 30s.

The show will be directed by Kim Joo Hyung, known as the former chief producer of SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man'.Pajama FriendsIn the released photos, the cast wear pajamas of their preferred style, looking like they are having a pajama party together.

They look like they are having so much fun that they are making fans want to join the party.

As the cast already seem to show off an amazing chemistry, many fans are impatiently anticipating the upcoming episodes. Pajama Friends'Pajama Friends' is set to air its first episode on September 15.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pajamafriends' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
