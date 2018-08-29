SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sabrina Carpenter Visits Red Velvet at the Set!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Sabrina Carpenter Visits Red Velvet at the Set!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.29 15:58 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sabrina Carpenter Visits Red Velvet at the Set!
K-pop girl group Red Velvet met up with American singer/actress Sabrina Carpenter.

On August 29, a photo of five members of Red Velvet and Sabrina Carpenter were uploaded on the group's official social media account.Red Velvet and Sabrina CarpenterThe following note says, "Sabrina! Thank you for your surprising visit to the studio. We'll see you again later!"

Sabrina Carpenter also responded to Red Velvet's post by uploading photos on her personal social media account along with the note, "i used to like chocolate but now i like red velvet ♥？"Red Velvet and Sabrina CarpenterIn the photos, Sabrina Carpenter is perfectly blended with other members of Red Velvet standing side to side among them.Red Velvet and Sabrina CarpenterThe six girls' fairy-like beauty is grabbing attention of the viewers.

The bright smiles of Sabrina Carpenter and Red Velvet are let the viewers guess their cordial fellowship.

After seeing the photo, fans commented, "They are all so cute!", "I've never expected to see them together.", "Whoa! Did you guys meet Sabrina?", and more.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet has recently wrapped up its 'Power up' promotions released on August 6.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'sabrinacarpenter''redvelvet.smtown' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호