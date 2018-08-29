[SBS Star] Sabrina Carpenter Visits Red Velvet at the Set!

K-pop girl group Red Velvet met up with American singer/actress Sabrina Carpenter.On August 29, a photo of five members of Red Velvet and Sabrina Carpenter were uploaded on the group's official social media account.The following note says, "Sabrina! Thank you for your surprising visit to the studio. We'll see you again later!"Sabrina Carpenter also responded to Red Velvet's post by uploading photos on her personal social media account along with the note, "i used to like chocolate but now i like red velvet ♥？"In the photos, Sabrina Carpenter is perfectly blended with other members of Red Velvet standing side to side among them.The six girls' fairy-like beauty is grabbing attention of the viewers.The bright smiles of Sabrina Carpenter and Red Velvet are let the viewers guess their cordial fellowship.After seeing the photo, fans commented, "They are all so cute!", "I've never expected to see them together.", "Whoa! Did you guys meet Sabrina?", and more.Meanwhile, Red Velvet has recently wrapped up its 'Power up' promotions released on August 6.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'sabrinacarpenter''redvelvet.smtown' Instagram)(SBS Star)