[SBS Star] Nam Ji Hyun Tells the Secret to Having a Great Chemistry with EXO D.O.

Korean actress Nam Ji Hyun talked about working on a drama with K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O.Recently, Nam Ji Hyun sat down for an interview to talk about her upcoming drama '100 Days My Prince'.'100 Days My Prince' is a mystery romance drama that tells the story of the crown prince 'Lee Yul' (D.O.), who transformed into 'Won Deuk' after a fatal injury which led to a memory loss.While Won Deuk feels lost, he meets 'Hong Shim' (Nam Ji Hyun) and the two ends up getting married against their will.During the interview, she said, "My character Hong Shim is very strong, honest, and brave. The relationship between Hong Shim and Won Deuk becomes different as Won Deuk starts becoming Lee Yul again. You will be able to notice subtle changes in their feelings towards each other as well."She added, "When D.O. and I were filming our scenes, we spent a long time talking together. I believe that helped us to look more natural on camera."'100 Days My Prince' is scheduled to air its first episode on September 10.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN 100 Days My Prince)(SBS Star)