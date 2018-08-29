SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo & Lee Se Young Confirmed for New Historical Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo & Lee Se Young Confirmed for New Historical Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.29 14:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo & Lee Se Young Confirmed for New Historical Drama
Korean actor Yeo Jin Goo and actress Lee Se Young will meet as the king and queen of Joseon dynasty!

On August 29, tvN's upcoming drama 'The Man Who Became King' (literal translation) has confirmed that Yeo Jin Goo and Lee Se Young is going to take the lead in the drama.

'The Man Who Became King' is a remake of Korean movie 'Masquerade' released in 2012.

It is a historical fiction drama that tells the story a king of Joseon dynasty, who try to deceive people attempting his life by making his twin-like clown as his proxy.Yeo Jin GooYeo Jin Goo is taking the male lead as double role of the king 'Lee Heon' and the clown 'Ha-seon'.

In his every project, Yeo Jin Goo has been favorably commented upon the public on his stable acting based on his low tone voice.Yeo Jin GooThis time, Yeo Jin Goo will portray two characters' lunatic endeavor for survival in dynamic historical setting of Joseon.

Lee Se Young has been cast as 'Yu So-un', who is an attractive woman ardently loved by both 'Lee Heon' and 'Ha-seon'.Lee Se YoungLee Se Young has built solid career since she was a child actress and is now spotlighted as an uprising actress with doll-like beauty.

'Yu So-un' is a character who get to fall in love with both 'Lee Heon' and 'Ha-seon' not knowing they are actually different people.

The drama is chosen for one of the most anticipated upcoming dramas in 2019 in that it is a remake of popular Korean movie that attracted more than 10 million viewers and it has fresh combination of the lead actor and actress.

Meanwhile, 'The Man Who Became King' is set to release its first episode in the first half of next year.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'ActorYJG' Facebook, 'seyoung_10' Instagram, 20th Century Fox)
 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호