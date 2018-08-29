[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo & Lee Se Young Confirmed for New Historical Drama

Korean actor Yeo Jin Goo and actress Lee Se Young will meet as the king and queen of Joseon dynasty!On August 29, tvN's upcoming drama 'The Man Who Became King' (literal translation) has confirmed that Yeo Jin Goo and Lee Se Young is going to take the lead in the drama.'The Man Who Became King' is a remake of Korean movie 'Masquerade' released in 2012.It is a historical fiction drama that tells the story a king of Joseon dynasty, who try to deceive people attempting his life by making his twin-like clown as his proxy.Yeo Jin Goo is taking the male lead as double role of the king 'Lee Heon' and the clown 'Ha-seon'.In his every project, Yeo Jin Goo has been favorably commented upon the public on his stable acting based on his low tone voice.This time, Yeo Jin Goo will portray two characters' lunatic endeavor for survival in dynamic historical setting of Joseon.Lee Se Young has been cast as 'Yu So-un', who is an attractive woman ardently loved by both 'Lee Heon' and 'Ha-seon'.Lee Se Young has built solid career since she was a child actress and is now spotlighted as an uprising actress with doll-like beauty.'Yu So-un' is a character who get to fall in love with both 'Lee Heon' and 'Ha-seon' not knowing they are actually different people.The drama is chosen for one of the most anticipated upcoming dramas in 2019 in that it is a remake of popular Korean movie that attracted more than 10 million viewers and it has fresh combination of the lead actor and actress.Meanwhile, 'The Man Who Became King' is set to release its first episode in the first half of next year.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'ActorYJG' Facebook, 'seyoung_10' Instagram, 20th Century Fox)(SBS Star)